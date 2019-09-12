US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on tariff delays, ECB stimulus

Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened on Thursday after the United States delayed scheduled tariff hikes on billions worth of Chinese imports, and the European Central Bank cut interest rates in an effort to boost euro zone economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.28 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 27,197.32. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.15 points, or 0.27%, at 3,009.08. The Nasdaq Composite gained 36.91 points, or 0.45%, to 8,206.59 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)