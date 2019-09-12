Noticias de Mercados
September 12, 2019 / 2:33 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits session high on China interim trade deal report

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes hit a session high on Thursday after a report that said President Donald Trump’s advisers were considering offering an interim deal to China that would delay or potentially roll back some U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

At 10:19 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 109.87 points, or 0.40%, at 27,246.91, the S&P 500 was up 13.83 points, or 0.46%, at 3,014.76 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 64.03 points, or 0.78%, at 8,233.71. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

