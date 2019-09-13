Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks higher at open on trade optimism, strong retail sales

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials indexes opened modestly higher on Friday, on growing optimism around trade talks between the United States and China as well as stronger-than-expected domestic retail sales.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.22 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 27,216.67.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.64 points, or 0.09%, at 3,012.21. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.90 points, or 0.05%, to 8,190.57 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

