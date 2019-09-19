Noticias de Mercados
September 19, 2019

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Microsoft, energy stocks lift Wall Street at open

Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, boosted by Microsoft Corp and energy stocks, a day after the Federal Reserve cut rates as expected but played down hopes of further monetary easing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.97 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 27,186.05.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.63 points, or 0.12%, at 3,010.36. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.20 points, or 0.20%, to 8,193.59 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

