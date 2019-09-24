US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as easing trade concerns boost techs

Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, lifted by technology shares, after Washington confirmed that trade talks will resume in two weeks, easing some uncertainty caused by the cancellation of a U.S. farm visit by Chinese delegates last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.08 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 27,034.07.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.65 points, or 0.36%, at 3,002.43. The Nasdaq Composite gained 34.77 points, or 0.43%, to 8,147.24 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)