Noticias de Mercados
September 25, 2019 / 3:17 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St indexes hit session high on Trump's China trade comments

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes hit session highs on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China could happen sooner than expected.

Earlier, markets were under pressure after U.S. lawmakers’ moved to launch an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

At 11:11 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 132.75 points, or 0.50%, at 26,940.52, the S&P 500 was up 6.20 points, or 0.21%, at 2,972.80 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 16.46 points, or 0.21%, at 8,010.09. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below