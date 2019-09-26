US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St starts flat as political woes offset China on trade

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes saw a muted open on Thursday as fresh developments on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump kept markets subdued, dampening optimism spurred by upbeat comments from China on trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.40 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 27,004.11.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.86 points, or 0.03%, at 2,985.73. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.27 points, or 0.09%, to 8,070.12 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)