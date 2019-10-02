Noticias de Mercados
October 2, 2019 / 1:35 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street hits fresh one-month low at open on growth worries

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes hit fresh one-month lows at the open on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session, as a contraction in domestic factory activity pointed to impact from a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 147.18 points, or 0.55%, at the open to 26,425.86.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.47 points, or 0.53%, at 2,924.78. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.55 points, or 0.73%, to 7,851.13 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below