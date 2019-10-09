Noticias de Mercados
October 9, 2019 / 10:10 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 24 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures climb as U.S.-China tensions ease

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped on Wednesday after latest media reports eased concerns over escalating tensions between the United States and China ahead of high-level trade talks starting Thursday.

China is still open to agreeing a partial trade deal with the United States, Bloomberg reported, despite the inclusion of top Chinese artificial intelligence startups in a trade blacklist.

Separately, the Financial Times reported Beijing was offering to increase its annual purchases of U.S. agricultural products by $10 billion.

At 5:49 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 193 points, or 0.74%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 24.5 points, or 0.85% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 72.75 points, or 0.95%. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below