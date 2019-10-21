Noticias de Mercados
REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on trade optimism

Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday on fresh signs of progress in a long-awaited resolution to the U.S.-China trade war, but a fall in Boeing’s shares capped early gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.47 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 26,852.67. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.28 points, or 0.34%, at 2,996.48. The Nasdaq Composite gained 47.88 points, or 0.59%, to 8,137.42 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

