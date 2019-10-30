Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as focus shifts to Fed

Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday as investors digested another set of earnings reports ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.29 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 27,110.71.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.85 points, or 0.09%, at 3,039.74. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.42 points, or 0.09%, to 8,284.28 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

