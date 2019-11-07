Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow open at record highs on trade deal optimism

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes hit record highs on Thursday, helped by gains in technology stocks on signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations and a fresh batch of largely upbeat earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.60 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 27,590.16.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.24 points, or 0.33%, at 3,087.02. The Nasdaq Composite gained 44.48 points, or 0.53%, to 8,455.11 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

