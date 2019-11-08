Noticias de Mercados
November 8, 2019 / 2:36 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 30 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as trade-fueled rally pauses

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes opened slightly lower on Friday after a record run this week fueled by rising hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce and an upbeat corporate earnings season.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.93 points, or 0.13%, at 3,081.25. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.85 points, or 0.14%, to 8,422.67 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, rose 11.40 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 27,686.20. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

