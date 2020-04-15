Noticias de Mercados
April 15, 2020 / 1:36 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles on lackluster earnings, economic data

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes slumped 2% minutes after the open on Wednesday as a record drop in retail sales and dour first-quarter earnings reports lent weight to forecasts for the biggest economic slump since the 1930s.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 349.04 points, or 1.46%, at the open to 23,600.72. The S&P 500 opened lower by 50.42 points, or 1.77%, at 2,795.64, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 159.78 points, or 1.88%, to 8,355.96 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below