Noticias de Mercados
April 16, 2020 / 1:39 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 9 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on hopes of lockdown easing, jobless claims

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock markets opened higher on Thursday as data showed weekly jobless claims fell slightly from the previous week and on hopes President Donald Trump would push to relax strict lockdowns imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.31 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 23,543.66.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.98 points, or 0.57%, at 2,799.34. The Nasdaq Composite gained 85.93 points, or 1.02%, to 8,479.11 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below