Noticias de Mercados
April 23, 2020 / 1:39 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 39 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on hopes worst for U.S. labor market over

April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock markets climbed higher at the open on Thursday as jobless claims declined for a third straight week, raising hopes that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the labor market might be over.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.27 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 23,543.09.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.11 points, or 0.40%, at 2,810.42, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 33.46 points, or 0.39%, to 8,528.84 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
