Noticias de Mercados
April 24, 2020 / 1:33 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 12 minutes ago

CORRECTED-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on signs of lockdown easing

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say orders rose for “core” U.S. capital goods)

April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock markets jumped at the open on Friday as some states prepared to relax curbs imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a surprise rise in orders for core U.S.-made capital goods adding to the gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.98 points, or 0.48%, at the open to 23,628.24.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.84 points, or 0.53%, at 2,812.64. The Nasdaq Composite gained 35.32 points, or 0.42%, to 8,530.08 at the opening bell. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

