July 15, 2020 / 1:35 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps at open on Goldman's profit beat, vaccine hopes

July 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened sharply higher on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs delivered a strong quarterly profit, while promising early data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine boosted hopes of an economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 367.22 points, or 1.38%, at the open to 27,009.81. The S&P 500 opened higher by 28.46 points, or 0.89%, at 3,225.98, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 88.14 points, or 0.84%, to 10,576.72 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

