US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on hopes of stimulus-led economic rebound

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 on course for its third straight weekly gain, as investors bet on more official stimulus to drive a post-pandemic economic revival even as domestic coronavirus cases posted another record jump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.91 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 26,774.62. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.64 points, or 0.27%, at 3,224.21, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 26.69 points, or 0.25%, to 10,500.52 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)