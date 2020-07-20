Noticias de Mercados
July 20, 2020 / 1:14 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow futures turn positive on COVID-19 vaccine hopes

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

July 20 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow indexes pared early declines to trade marginally higher, as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine offset concerns about the economic damage from a surge in domestic COVID-19 infections.

German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer reported additional data from their experimental coronavirus vaccine that showed the vaccine was safe and induced an immune response in patients.

At 9:01 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.06%, and S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.04%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis, which were up before the report, hit session highs. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

