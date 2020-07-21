Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on upbeat corporate earnings, stimulus hopes

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday following a slate of positive earnings reports from companies including IBM and Coca-Cola and on hopes of domestic stimulus to prop up an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.27 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 26,833.14, and the S&P 500 opened higher by 16.68 points, or 0.51%, at 3,268.52.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 70.79 points, or 0.66%, to a record high of 10,837.88 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

