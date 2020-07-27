Noticias de Mercados
July 27, 2020 / 1:36 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 7 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on stimulus, dovish Fed hopes

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

July 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose at the open on Monday as investors shrugged off surging COVID-19 cases and U.S.-China tensions, betting instead on more stimulus and a dovish signal from the Federal Reserve to revive a battered domestic economy.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.21 points, or 0.13%, at 3,219.84, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 58.52 points, or 0.56%, to 10,421.70 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, on the other hand, fell 22.22 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 26,447.67. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below