May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as a surprise fall in domestic retail sales and underwhelming data from China raised growth concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 131.92 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 25,400.13. The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.03 points, or 0.49%, at 2,820.38. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.69 points, or 0.67%, to 7,682.80 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)