Noticias de Mercados
May 15, 2019 / 2:34 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares losses after Trump decides to delay auto tariffs

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pared losses on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to delay tariffs on auto imports by up to six months.

Sentiment was earlier hurt by a clutch of weak economic data from the United States and China that sparked worries of slowing global growth.

At 10:21 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 68.16 points, or 0.27%, at 25,463.89, the S&P 500 was down 2.12 points, or 0.07%, at 2,832.29 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 18.00 points, or 0.23%, at 7,752.50.

When markets opened, the Dow fell 131.92 points, or 0.52%, to 25,400.13. The S&P 500 was lower by 14.03 points, or 0.49%, at 2,820.38 and the Nasdaq dropped 51.69 points, or 0.67%, to 7,682.80. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below