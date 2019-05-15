US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares losses after Trump decides to delay auto tariffs

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pared losses on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to delay tariffs on auto imports by up to six months.

Sentiment was earlier hurt by a clutch of weak economic data from the United States and China that sparked worries of slowing global growth.

At 10:21 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 68.16 points, or 0.27%, at 25,463.89, the S&P 500 was down 2.12 points, or 0.07%, at 2,832.29 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 18.00 points, or 0.23%, at 7,752.50.

When markets opened, the Dow fell 131.92 points, or 0.52%, to 25,400.13. The S&P 500 was lower by 14.03 points, or 0.49%, at 2,820.38 and the Nasdaq dropped 51.69 points, or 0.67%, to 7,682.80. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)