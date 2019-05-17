US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as trade worries weigh

May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, following a three-day run of gains, as trade worries returned after Chinese media took a hard stance on the tariff dispute between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.73 points, or 0.55%, at the open to 25,719.95. The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.72 points, or 0.62%, at 2,858.60. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 69.01 points, or 0.87%, to 7,829.03 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)