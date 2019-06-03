Noticias de Mercados
June 3, 2019 / 1:39 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower as trade fears, tech regulatory risks weigh

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday as weakness from the previous month due to trade disputes spilled over while fears of regulatory scrutiny on high-profile companies Alphabet and Amazon also weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.12 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 24,830.16. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.53 points, or 0.02%, at 2,751.53. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.93 points, or 0.16%, to 7,441.22 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below