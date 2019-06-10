Noticias de Mercados
June 10, 2019 / 1:38 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Mexico relief, M&A cheer

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday after the United States abandoned plans to impose tariffs on Mexican goods, while a multi-billion dollar deal between United Technologies and Raytheon added to the cheer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106.28 points, or 0.41%, at the open to 26,090.22.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.49 points, or 0.43%, at 2,885.83. The Nasdaq Composite gained 56.77 points, or 0.73%, to 7,798.87 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

