US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Broadcom warning hits tech stocks

June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, weighed down by technology stocks, as the long-feared hit to global growth from President Donald Trump’s trade war crystallized in slashed sales forecast from chipmaker Broadcom.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.41 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 26,076.36.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.82 points, or 0.17%, at 2,886.82. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.94 points, or 0.38%, to 7,807.19 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

