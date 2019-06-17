Noticias de Mercados
June 17, 2019 / 1:34 PM / in 37 minutes

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly higher; Fed meet eyed

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks eked out gains at the open on Monday, as focus shifted to a pivotal Federal Reserve meeting that could lay the groundwork for an interest rate cut later this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.92 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 26,108.53. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.77 points, or 0.10%, at 2,889.75. The Nasdaq Composite gained 22.77 points, or 0.29%, to 7,819.43 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below