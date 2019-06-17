US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly higher; Fed meet eyed

June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks eked out gains at the open on Monday, as focus shifted to a pivotal Federal Reserve meeting that could lay the groundwork for an interest rate cut later this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.92 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 26,108.53. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.77 points, or 0.10%, at 2,889.75. The Nasdaq Composite gained 22.77 points, or 0.29%, to 7,819.43 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)