US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens at six-week high on hopes of dovish Fed

June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened at their highest level in six-weeks on Tuesday, with Nasdaq leading the charge, as dovish calls from the European Central Bank raised expectations of a similar accommodative stance from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.35 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 26,228.88. The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.04 points, or 0.59%, at 2,906.71. The Nasdaq Composite gained 75.95 points, or 0.97%, to 7,920.98 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)