US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat ahead of Fed speeches

June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday, as rising tensions in the Middle East and signs that U.S.-China trade talks may generate little progress kept investors on the sidelines, ahead of a handful of speeches by Federal Reserve officials later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.07 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 26,731.61.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.43 points, or 0.01%, at 2,945.78. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.43 points, or 0.01%, to 8,005.27 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)