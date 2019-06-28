Noticias de Mercados
June 28, 2019 / 1:39 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 38 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as investors await Trump-Xi meet

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Friday, as investors treaded cautiously ahead of a pivotal meeting between the United States and China that could decide the outcome of a protracted trade dispute.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.35 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 26,605.93.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.02 points, or 0.27%, at 2,932.94. The Nasdaq Composite gained 21.01 points, or 0.26%, to 7,988.76 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

