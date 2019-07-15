Noticias de Mercados
July 15, 2019 / 1:35 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 4 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens at record highs as earnings season kicks off

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

July 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened at record highs on Monday as second-quarter corporate earnings got off to an upbeat start with results from the third largest U.S lender, Citigroup, beating expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.66 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 27,364.69. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.03 points, or 0.13%, at 3,017.80. The Nasdaq Composite gained 19.04 points, or 0.23%, to 8,263.18 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
