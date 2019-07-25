REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open as corporate earnings point to slowing growth

(Corrects spelling of corporate in headline)

July 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened slightly lower on Thursday after a clutch of earnings reports pointed to a slowing global economy, while the European Central Bank opening the door to future interest rate cuts limited losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.58 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 27,247.39.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.30 points, or 0.11%, at 3,016.26. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.82 points, or 0.32%, to 8,294.68 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)