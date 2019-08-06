Noticias de Mercados
August 6, 2019 / 1:39 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St bounces back on tech boost after worst day of 2019

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the battered technology stocks providing the biggest boost, as China stepped in to stabilize the yuan, a day after Wall Street’s main indexes racked up their steepest one-day percentage fall of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.88 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 25,810.62.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.44 points, or 0.58%, at 2,861.18. The Nasdaq Composite gained 78.47 points, or 1.02%, to 7,804.51 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below