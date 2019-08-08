US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on upbeat China data, firming yuan

Noticias de Mercados
Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, as better-than-expected trade data from China and a steadying of its currency offered some comfort to investors rattled by an escalation in trade tensions and signals pointing to a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.45 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 26,086.52.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.23 points, or 0.42%, at 2,896.21. The Nasdaq Composite gained 58.76 points, or 0.75%, to 7,921.59 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

