US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower amid geopolitical tensions, trade worries

Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, tracking a global shift out of riskier assets, as investors grappled with simmering geopolitical tensions and fears of a recession due to a drawn-out U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.83 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 25,888.88.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.37 points, or 0.08%, at 2,880.72. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.04 points, or 0.10%, at 7,855.37 after market open. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

