US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps after U.S. to delay some China tariffs

Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks turned sharply higher on Tuesday after the U.S. Trade Representative said additional tariffs on some Chinese goods, including cell phones and laptops, will be delayed to Dec. 15.

At 9:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 349.01 points, or 1.35%, at 26,246.72, and the S&P 500 was up 39.53 points, or 1.37%, at 2,922.62.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 135.74 points, or 1.73%, at 7,999.15. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)