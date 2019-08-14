Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as recession signals grow

Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at open on Wednesday, as a closely-watched bond market indicator pointed to a renewed risk of recession, undoing gains from the previous session due to a retreat by Washington on its latest tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 244.83 points, or 0.93%, at the open to 26,035.08, tracking losses on other major global markets as economic numbers from China and Germany also disappointed.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 32.17 points, or 1.10%, at 2,894.15. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 139.03 points, or 1.73%, to 7,877.33 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

