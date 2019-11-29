US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips after U.S. law on Hong Kong rekindles trade fears

Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower for the first time this week on Friday, as trade tensions resurfaced after China rebuked President Donald Trump’s decision to sign into law a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.84 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 28,103.16. The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.45 points, or 0.20%, at 3,147.18, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.16 points, or 0.27%, to 8,682.01 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)