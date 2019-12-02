Noticias de Mercados
December 2, 2019 / 2:37 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as Trump to restore tariffs on metal imports

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened largely flat on Monday as President Donald Trump said he would restore tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina, with investors shrugging off a surprise rise in Chinese manufacturing activity.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.87 points, or 0.09%, at 3,143.85. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.37 points, also 0.09%, to 8,672.85 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.33 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 28,109.74. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below