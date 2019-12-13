US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips as Trump dashes hopes of imminent trade deal

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump said a report about a trade deal with China was completely wrong, tempering hopes that the two sides would arrive at an agreement in time to avoid new tariffs scheduled for Sunday.

“The Wall Street Journal story on the China Deal is completely wrong, especially their statement on Tariffs,” Trump wrote in a tweet, offering no specifics and not indicating which story he meant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.41 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 28,123.64. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.92 points, or 0.06%, at 3,166.65, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.41 points, or 0.04%, to 8,713.91 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)