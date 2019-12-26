US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new record highs on trade deal hopes

Dec 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new record highs on Thursday, with the benchmark index on course for its best year since 2013, on optimism over an imminent U.S.-China trade deal.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.82 points, or 0.12%, at 3,227.20, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.33 points, or 0.19%, to 8,970.21 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.01 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 28,539.46. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)