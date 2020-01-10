Noticias de Mercados
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures hold gains after December jobs report

Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures held on to their gains on Friday after job growth slowed more than expected in December, but the pace of hiring remains more than enough to keep the longest economic expansion in history humming along.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 46 points, or 0.16%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 7 points, or 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 39 points, or 0.43%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 45 points, or 0.16%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.75 points, or 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 37.25 points, or 0.41%. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

