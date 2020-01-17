REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens at record high on strong data, earnings

(Corrects to “new” from “news” in first paragraph)

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes marched to new highs at open on Friday, driven by optimism over corporate earnings, upbeat economic data and indications of resilience in China’s economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.67 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 29,313.31.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.85 points, or 0.21%, at 3,323.66. The Nasdaq Composite gained 35.24 points, or 0.38%, to 9,392.37 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)