Noticias de Mercados
January 21, 2020 / 2:38 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 4 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on China virus outbreak, growth worries

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as worries about the fallout from a deadly virus outbreak in China and a gloomy growth outlook from the IMF stalled a record rally on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.05 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 29,269.05.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.59 points, or 0.26%, at 3,321.03. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.88 points, or 0.30%, to 9,361.07 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
