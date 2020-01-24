US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq hits record high on Intel strength

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq index hit a new high on Friday after a strong forecast from Intel and encouraging business activity data out of Europe, while concerns eased over the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.30 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 29,230.39. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.56 points, or 0.23%, at 3,333.10. The Nasdaq Composite gained 43.73 points, or 0.47%, to 9,446.21 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)