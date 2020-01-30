Noticias de Mercados
January 30, 2020 / 2:34 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 5 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as China epidemic raises growth concerns

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as the coronavirus epidemic fanned concerns of a slowdown in China’s economy, while a mixed batch of earnings from technology firms also weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94.29 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 28,640.16. The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.95 points, or 0.52%, at 3,256.45. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.02 points, or 0.69%, to 9,211.15 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below