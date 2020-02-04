Noticias de Mercados
February 4, 2020 / 2:38 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street jumps 1% at open as China stimulus calms investor nerves

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes rose about 1% at the open on Tuesday, marking a second day of recovery from a coronavirus-driven sellfoff last week, with fresh intervention by China’s central bank calming investor nerves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 296.93 points, or 1.05%, at the open to 28,696.74.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 31.69 points, or 0.98%, at 3,280.61. The Nasdaq Composite gained 124.99 points, or 1.35%, to 9,398.39 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below