Noticias de Mercados
February 13, 2020 / 2:39 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips from record levels at open on fears over new coronavirus case count

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes slipped from record highs at the open on Thursday as a sharp increase in the number of deaths and cases related to the coronavirus outbreak in China sent investors scurrying for safe-haven assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.39 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 29,436.03.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.55 points, or 0.40%, at 3,365.90 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 68.92 points, or 0.71%, to 9,657.04 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

